Historical Video: SMU vs Baylor 1962

On Saturday, Nov. 24, the Baylor Bears traveled to Dallas, Texas to meet up with the SMU Mustangs in Cotton Bowl Stadium. Only about 12,000 people were on hand for the contest due to a persistent drizzle. Both teams had only earned a pair of victories previously that season and the Bears would come out on top this afternoon with a 17-13 victory.

Baylor quarterback Don Trull had a great day, running and passing for touchdowns and setting up a field goal. Trull would finish the season leading the conference in almost all passing categories and earn the 1962 Sammy Baugh Trophy for the nation's most outstanding passer.

The Bears were under 4th year head coach John Bridgers and would end the season with a 4-6 record and fourth in the Southwest Conference.

SMU was in the first season of head coach Hayden Fry's tenure and would finish the 1962 campaign with a 2-8 record leading only Texas Tech in the final conference standings.

This video is part of SMU's G. William Jones Film And Video Archive. The archive is in the process of digitizing and uploading historical news items from WFAA-TV in Dallas onto YouTube.

